Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 370,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,017,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

