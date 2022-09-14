Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 67,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

XOM stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,047,752. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $410.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

