Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 1,446 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,130,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 58,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 192,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,851,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

