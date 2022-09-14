Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 580 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.40. 33,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,958. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

