Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,727. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.98.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

