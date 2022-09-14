TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.59

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.59 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTEC. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TTEC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TTEC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TTEC by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

