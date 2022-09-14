Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Twilio to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.24.

Twilio Stock Performance

Twilio stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.24. 145,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

