UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) PT Raised to CHF 22.50

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.8 %

UBS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 126,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UBS Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,799,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,980,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,127 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

