Uhive Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,723.00 (HVE2)

Uhive (HVE2) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Uhive has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $77,723.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uhive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

Uhive launched on March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 coins. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/UHIVESocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Uhive Social Metaverse stands for a handful of social media revolutions that are breaking the decades-old norm and disrupting the status-quo that currently stands between Big Tech and individuals who use social media. While these include the Oasis and the Magna Carta Protocol, Uhive’s most ambitious and sweeping goal is to share all of its wealth and success with everyone via a universal income proposal, which unconditionally distributes dividends (via tokens) for all active users on a daily basis. Simply put – success and wealth should not be distributed between only those that own equity in Uhive, but all those that participate in making Uhive a success.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

