Ultiledger 1-Day Volume Tops $26,100.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and $26,100.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,033.04 or 0.99997723 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,153.16 or 0.99644833 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00062594 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012540 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005483 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065648 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
About Ultiledger
Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultiledger
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
