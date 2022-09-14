Ultiledger 1-Day Volume Tops $26,100.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and $26,100.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

