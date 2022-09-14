UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Achieves $7.78 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. UniLend has a market cap of $7.78 million and $6.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

