Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

