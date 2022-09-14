uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 23,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 607,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $995.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 184.06%. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in uniQure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

