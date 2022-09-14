United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

