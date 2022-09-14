United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
