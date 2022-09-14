Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
Universal Display Trading Down 8.3 %
OLED opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
