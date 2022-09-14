Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 49.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

OLED opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

