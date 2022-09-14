Univest Sec Increases Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Price Target to $8.00

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Univest Sec from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Univest Sec’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PXS. TheStreet raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
PXS stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
