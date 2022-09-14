V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Major Shareholder Purchases $11,683,560.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, for a total transaction of $11,683,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 321,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,757,454.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 181,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.00. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

