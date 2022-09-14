Validity (VAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,683.00

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. Validity has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $37,683.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00008244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,665,638 coins and its circulating supply is 4,660,769 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

