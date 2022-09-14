Valor Latitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VLATU) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,853,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 6,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Valor Latitude Acquisition

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.