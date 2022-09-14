Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,529. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

