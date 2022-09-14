Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Position Trimmed by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. 4,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,166. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

