Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Shares Down 0.4%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.44 and last traded at $78.74. Approximately 1,444,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,173,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18.

