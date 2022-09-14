Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average of $204.61. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

