Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $193.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,181. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.61.

