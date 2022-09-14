Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a 200-day moving average of $221.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

