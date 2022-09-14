Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.22. 136,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.73 and a 200-day moving average of $378.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

