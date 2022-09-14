Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4,571.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $361.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

