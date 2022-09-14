Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments comprises 4.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 5.29% of Veeco Instruments worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,545. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

