Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter worth $295,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verastem Trading Down 5.4 %
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
