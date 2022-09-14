Verition Fund Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,480,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 81,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 64,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,770. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $66,664 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

