Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.