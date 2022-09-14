Verition Fund Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of NiSource worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 136,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

