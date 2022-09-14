Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 130,008 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1,300.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,008 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 8,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $95.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

