Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,767 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 11,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

