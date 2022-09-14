Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

