Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 321.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 351,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

