Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

WOR stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.75. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

