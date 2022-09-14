Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.