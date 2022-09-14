Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

