Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 206,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 123.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 384,860 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 212,719 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,067,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

