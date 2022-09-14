Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $285.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.