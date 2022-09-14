Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of G-III Apparel Group worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

