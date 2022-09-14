Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $55.54 and a 1-year high of $101.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

