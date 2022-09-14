Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

