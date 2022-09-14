Vertical Research Upgrades Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Buy

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $163.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

