Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 282.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.



