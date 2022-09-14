Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317-331 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VIAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

