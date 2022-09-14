VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 802.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 61,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,303,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 21,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.51. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

