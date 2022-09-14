ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 7%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 61,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,335,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ViewRay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. The business had revenue of $22.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 million. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,283 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,811 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

