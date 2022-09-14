Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Vince Price Performance

Vince stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

