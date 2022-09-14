Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Vince Stock Performance

Shares of VNCE opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Institutional Trading of Vince

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vince stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp owned 0.09% of Vince at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

