Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 437.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

